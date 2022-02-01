'I couldn't believe it' - Fans voice views on Tom Brady retirement

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke to folks in Wayne County about one of the greatest players in the NFL.

HAMLIN, Pa. — The buzz on Tuesday at the Anna Capri Diner in Hamlin was all about Tom Brady retiring from the NFL.

There were rumblings of the 44-year-old quarterback retiring, but on Tuesday, #12 made it official, retiring from the NFL after winning seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots, and most recently last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Folks we spoke with say they weren't completely surprised.

"I think it's a good move on his part. He played 22 years. That's enough time to smell the roses and enjoy life and his family," said Joe Fornabaio.

"If you could keep taking the hits and be that age, then more power to you. It's not easy playing football. I give him a lot of credit for his lasting as long as he did. Some retire in their 30s. You know, I think it's awesome that he went as long as he did," Jaime Pouliot said.

Brady has been at the top of his game for more than two decades and inspired so many kids across the country and here at home to be the best at the game.

"Watching him, you want to always be like that. And you know, you're not really born with those talents. I mean, he was, definitely, but it always inspires you to work harder to be like that. And he always keeps his teammates up and lifts their chin up. So you just try to do what he does," said Western Wayne sophomore Frankie Leyshon.

Leyshon became the starting quarterback for the Wildcats this season in a similar situation to Tom Brady with the Patriots in 2000. The starting QB goes down, and the next guy has to step in and step up. Hearing the news of Brady's retirement came as a shock to him, a young player who wasn't even alive when Brady began his rise to the top.

"I was in study hall second period and going through my phone, and my phone went crazy! News alerts, ESPN, and I'm like, 'What's going on?' It says Tom Brady retired, and I couldn't believe it."