'Fore' golfers, it's an early start to the season

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison found a few golfers playing a round in Wayne County while taking advantage of the warm temperatures.

WAYMART, Pa. — After the long, cold winter, it's no surprise that the sunshine brings people out to start golf season.

Red Maples Golf Course near Waymart opened for the season over the weekend, and golfers were already on the course in full swing.

"It's great," said Jacob Curcio. "I never thought I'd be out here golfing this early. I mean, there's still, so there's still snow on the ground in some spots."

Last year, despite opening late in the season, management at Red Maples says it was a fantastic year for business because people wanted to be outside while social distancing during the pandemic. There are big hopes that this year will be another success.

"Probably will be with the flu shots going, coming. I think it will be open a lot better," David Hatton said.

Temperatures are ideal for golfing now, and people are keeping their fingers crossed that Mother Nature doesn't give them a surprise storm later.

"You kind of have to expect, at least, the unexpected," Trevor Lahey said.

There aren't many courses open full-time for the season just yet, and several of the golfers at Red Maples made the drive to Wayne County to play a round, including Trevor Lahey from Jermyn.

"We were at a different golf course, but we wanted to try a new place, and this is one of the only places open in the area, so we tried it out," Lahey said.

"I figured the course would be packed," Curcio said.