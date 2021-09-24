Why aren't checks being cashed in Wayne County?

The Wayne County Tax Claim Bureau director says the tax collecting issue has been going on since May.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Taxpayers in Lake Township in Wayne County are worried that something is going on with their tax collector, Michelle Valentino.

Since the pandemic, taxpayers in the township who tried to visit Michelle during the available office hours were told to mail checks to the Lake Township Tax collector or pay online.

Those with questions or concerns say they've called, emailed, and even stop by Michelle's office with no response or availability.

"Her home business says that she's not there. The township says she's not there for people to pay their taxes and they're just wondering where they go to pay their taxes. They're sending them in and she's just not doing the job she should be doing," said a representative from the Wayne County Tax Claim Bureau.

Terri Ditty is a realtor who has homes pending sale in Lake Township and the property has to be verified by the tax collector to prove taxes have been paid.

She says what should be a quick process is not happening in Lake Township in a timely fashion so Ditty also contacted the township supervisor for help.

"And when that is delayed, nothing can close so we have buyers and sellers that are standing in limbo, critically sometimes, that can't get a simple tax certification," said Ditty.

Those who spoke to Newswatch 16 say that since May their calls and emails to Valentino have fallen on deaf ears, the backlog has created a domino effect.

"Our hands are tied there's nothing we can do. They'll just have to wait and see if she cashes their checks. If they don't when she closes her books at the end of the year, then we'll have to deal with it," said the Bureau.

Lake Township supervisors were not immediately available to speak on the issue with Valentino but do express their frustration for taxpayers.