Sen. Toomey will not run for reelection in 2022

The senator from Pennsylvania made the announcement Monday in Bethlehem.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey announced Monday morning that he does not plan to run for reelection when his term is up.

Sen. Toomey said Monday at a news conference in Bethlehem that he will head back to the private sector once his term is up in 2022.

Sen. Toomey says he wants to spend more time with his family and that is one of the reasons he is choosing to retire from politics. He said it has always been in his plan.

Toomey was elected to the office of the U.S. Senate in 2010, then reelected in 2016 but has been involved in politics for 18 years, which he said, "is a long time."

"As we approach the election, there was increasing interest in the next cycle and that happens. As the only elected statewide Republican other than judges, it was understandable that people would ask me what my plans were, and as people were offering support and increased discussion about it, I just wanted to be candid with people, and once I made my decision, I thought it was best to let some people know, then everyone knows. I also think, frankly, it would be helpful for Republicans across the state who are thinking about running for Senate or governor more time to get their campaigns done," Sen. Toomey said.