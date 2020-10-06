Union County businesses prepare to go green

On Friday, six more counties in our area move into the green phase of the state's reopening plan. Business owners are busy getting ready to reopen.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's been nearly three months since clients have sat in the chairs at Bella Salon in Lewisburg. Owners Allie Lenig Benner and Bobby Ulrich spent the day preparing to reopen.

"We found out last Friday and now we are making sure everything is in place, calling all your clients back that you had to cancel. It's just been crazy, but so fun at the same time," Ulrich said.

Bella Salon will reopen Friday when Union County moves into the green phase of the state's reopening plan. Everyone here will be wearing masks and social distancing.

"We're only able to do one client per stylist or nail technician. Once that client leaves and we properly disinfect and sanitize our area, we're then able to bring our next client in," Lenig Benner said.

In addition to hair, Bella Salon does nails.

"Throwing away any files, buffers, cuticle pushers that she uses. She would normally keep them for you for your next visit with us, but she will be throwing them out just for extra precaution," Lenig Benner said.

Restaurant owners are also looking forward to reopening in the green phase with some new changes.

Elizabeth's: An American Bistro is a fine dining restaurant in Lewisburg. Owner Elizabeth Furia and her employees removed tables to keep the restaurant at 50 percent capacity. They have hand sanitizer for customers.

"We're just being aware of our staff and making sure that they don't have any problems. And also, customers, we ask them to wear a mask coming in, and also just trying to be welcoming to everybody and that everybody feels safe," Furia said.

Another change is plexiglass on the tables. Menus will go underneath. Furia encourages customers to call ahead and already has reservations for this weekend.

"We love to see our customers, and we feel that we're a big part of the community. They mean a lot to us so it's going to be so nice to see people other than just hearing them over the telephone or waving through the car window," Furia said.