Public Library for Union County reopens after renovations

The library near Lewisburg is open again after being closed since last fall for renovations.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A group of kids spent the afternoon dissecting owl pellets at the Public Library for Union County. The library near Lewisburg is hosting quite a few summer activities inside its new children's programming room.

"Before we had limited space for programs to meet and people to come. Now they have their own dedicated space," Jackie Dziadosz said.

The 1,100 square foot addition is in response to a 35 percent increase in the need for children's programming. And that's only part of the library's renovations. It recently reopened after being closed for more than eight months.

"We have completely flip-flopped the library, so our children's section is now where our adult section used to be, and our adult section is now where our children's section used to be," Dziadosz said.

The project cost nearly $2 million and was paid for with grant money and community donations.

People who use the library are happy with its new look.

"It's nice to have a fun, free place to come in the community and I feel like they've really done a good job and are doing more hands-on and interesting things for the kiddos," Courtney Jamieson said.

"I think it's very nice and it looks like there's a lot more room in here. This is actually the first time I've been in since it reopened from the pandemic," Brandy Keister said.

The Public Library for Union County is open six days a week just outside of Lewisburg.