Mifflinburg Area votes on hybrid school plan

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — For the third straight week, Union County is the only county in Pennsylvania to be listed as having substantial community transmission of COVID-19. Because of that, officials in the Mifflinburg Area School District once again changed how students will attend classes two weeks before the school year starts.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, directors in the Mifflinburg Area School District adopted a hybrid program for students in grades 6 through 12. Those students will go to school in person at least two days a week and online the rest of the week. Younger students will either go back full-time or remotely.

"We'll allow our students to physically return to school, but it will not be in full numbers on any given day," said Mifflinburg Area Superintendent Dan Lichtel.

For the past three weeks, Union County has been the only county in the state listed as having "substantial" COVID-19 community transmission. The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends all schools in that category switch to online-only learning.

"We have been very determined to pursue other options because we are interested in having the students here at the school," said Lichtel.

Charles Humphrys has four granddaughters who live with him.

"I do kind of agree with the hands-on learning on the little guys and more of the computer learning with the older ones," Humphrys said.

Ava Froese is looking forward to eighth grade.

"I'd rather go five days a week but if we have to stay home, I'm OK with that."