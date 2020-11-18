Masks required while working out at YMCA

In response to Pennsylvania's updated mask mandate, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA updated some of its own policies.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Gym goers must now wear a mask at all times, even when working out.

Previously, people working out at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center could take off their masks once they started exercising. But now, they must keep their masks on the entire time they are here.

The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center was closed for three months earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Communications manager Drew Kauffman was expecting the worst as he watched Dr. Rachel Levine announce updated mandates on Tuesday.

"After seeing what happened in Philadelphia with gyms closing, restaurants closing, I figured the rest of the state was next."

But that was not the case. Gyms and restaurants can stay open. To keep it that way, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA updated its own mask policy.

"We actually require masks at all times, whether you're working out or not. We want to be compliant with the new order from the secretary."

"I know it's a difficult thing for some people. They're not comfortable. It can restrict some airflow, but for the most part, people seem to be doing just fine," Kauffman said,

The YMCA is also asking people to wipe down equipment before and after they use it. The fitness centers are operating at reduced capacity and have dashboards online so people can see how full the "Y" is before they come.

Kauffman says members he spoke with don't mind taking all these extra precautions because they don't want to see the gym close down.