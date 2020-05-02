Changes coming to Lewisburg Farmers Market

A popular spot on Wednesdays in central Pennsylvania has a new owner with plans for some upgrades.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Farmers Market is a busy place. With more than 80 vendors, there are a lot of products to pick from. Around 3,000 people visit each week.

The farmers market has been around since the 1940s. It was recently sold to Gerald Stauffer of Port Trevorton.

Market manager Joe Sharp says the new owner plans to make some changes. First and foremost, the building's doors will be replaced, and insulation will be added to the attic to better control the temperature. The owner also plans to add more food choices.

"We'll have some chicken barbecue, ribs, and some homemade donuts will be made on site," Sharp said.

One of the other proposed changes is a roof covering part of the outside to protect customers and vendors from the elements.

"That will eliminate the necessity to drag up tarps every week and pull them down. It's getting old for the vendors," Sharp said.

The new owner plans to extend the hours, which are currently 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"With the changes they've made so far, we've taken notice, and it really does look nice. A food court would be wonderful," said shopper Aldene Brehm.

"They have made improvements the first week. They have already made plans to bring more people in, different vendors who are more agriculture, local stuff which is really good for us," said Dottie Rothermel of Rothermel Meats.