Snow doesn't stop first day of classes at Bucknell

While many classes were virtual at Bucknell University on Monday, some were still held in person.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Nearly 3,400 students returned to campus at Bucknell University over the weekend. Each had two COVID-19 tests before coming back, and they will all be tested throughout the semester.

Students walked through about six inches of snow to get to their first classes on Monday.

"I think the pandemic does make things a little more stressful, but it's nice to be back with all of my friends," said junior Kaitlin McLain.

Bucknell University required students and faculty to be tested twice for COVID-19 before coming back.

"We also added testing for any student arriving out of the state of Pennsylvania and getting results back in a 24 hour time period to limit any exposure to our surrounding community," said Catherine O'Neill, Bucknell University's medical director.

O'Neill says the same safety precautions are in place, like wearing masks and social distancing.

"All of those habits are still there and were readily recognizable as they walked through the door."

O'Neill believes things went well last semester, and this semester is off to a good start, despite the weather.

"They can still get on their Zoom and get educated, which is wonderful. That's why they're here."