Treatment tents set up outside Geisinger's emergency room

No one is allowed into emergency rooms until they are screened.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Officials at Geisinger said they are preparing for what they think is going to happen.

Officials believe, within the next few days or weeks, they will see a large number of patients with coronavirus symptoms.

Treatment tents are being set up at every Geisinger facility with an emergency room.

Anyone who comes to a Geisinger emergency room will go through a screening process; this includes both patients and visitors.

The screening will happen at the entrance to the emergency room, and no one will be allowed inside until they are screened.

If someone has signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, they may be given a mask and then sent to the treatment tent.

The tents are specifically designed to take care of people with signs and symptoms of the coronavirus.

Medical testing will be done inside the tents, but they are not considered testing tents.