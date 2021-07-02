Two Price Chopper stores offering COVID-19 vaccine

The grocery stores in Wyoming and Montrose will begin administering the coronavirus vaccines at their in-store pharmacies.

MONTROSE, Pa. — COVID-19 vaccinations began Monday at the Price Chopper pharmacy in Montrose, and some folks couldn't be happier.

"I think it's great and the more vaccines that we can get out the healthier and safer we're all going to be. I look forward to getting my shot when it's my turn," said Dave Ragantesi, from New Milford township.

Because Ragantesi is only 54 years old he isn't eligible for the shot, yet.

Individuals who are age 65 and older and those aged 18 to 64 with high-risk conditions are allowed to schedule appointments.

To receive the vaccine, customers must schedule an appointment online.

Appointments can be made seven days in advance.

Price Chopper pharmacists will schedule customers for their immunization 28 days after their first shot, but it's unclear how many vaccinations can be given in one day.

In a statement, Price Chopper says:

"Availability varies. We continue to vaccinate based on the number of available doses that are sent to each of our locations, each day. Our focus is to safely vaccinate as many patients as possible while continuing to provide access to medications and groceries to our customers."

As of now the Price Chopper location in Wyoming and Montrose are the only two locations offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

People say when it comes time for them to get vaccinated they don't plan on getting it.

"I'm not interested in getting the vaccine. I don't think it's been tested long enough. I'd rather take the risk of getting the virus and getting over it than getting the shot," said Renee Broad from Kirkland, NY.

"I take elderberry. I take vitamins C, A, B, D. The whole shebang. To me, if you take care of yourself, I don't think you need it," added Bill Johnson from Montrose.