Troopers investigating burglaries in Susquehanna County

State police are investigating a string of burglaries near Montrose. Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with people who live in the area who are concerned.

MONTROSE, Pa. — In the last week, several burglaries have occurred at homes near Montrose. According to state police, the doors were pried open, and items were taken.

Word of the crimes has spread through the rural community, and people are disappointed to hear about it.

"I hope they get caught and get punished like they should be. I know people are trying to make ends meet. The best way to combat this isn't the best way to do it," Scott Repsher said.

Gloria and Edward Harris have a house near Forest Lake and heard about the break-ins.

"We're really concerned. We're going to check it more often than we have been. We're going to go off maybe about an hour or so to check it."

We found state police patrolling the area, and neighbors say it gives them some peace of mind knowing that help is nearby, but they really want the string of burglaries to come to an end.

"I know they can't get everybody, but at least you're trying to get people anyway," Repsher said.

These rural roads don't have a lot of traffic, and people have been on the lookout for anything that looks out of place.

"Everybody looks out for each other, so for something like this to be going on, you don't hear about it too often," Gloria Harris said.

"Usually, it's a pretty good neighborhood. Everybody looks out for everybody," Edward Harris added.