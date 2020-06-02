Tractor trailer stolen in Susquehanna County

State police in Susquehanna County are trying to track down someone who stole a tractor trailer. It was stolen from a lot near Hop Bottom.

HOP BOTTOM, Pa. — State police in Susquehanna County are trying to track down someone who stole a tractor trailer.

It was stolen from a lot near Hop Bottom.

“How could somebody even have the gall to try to steal a truck like that,” tractor trailer driver Manuel Garcia said.

On the side of the tractor trailer is the name of the business it belongs to, which is Summit Core Supply Heavy Duty Truck Parts.

Tractor trailer drivers we spoke to were dumbfounded someone would swipe such a large vehicle.

“To try to get somewhere, you ain't going to get too far. I would figure the cops would be right on top of that right away,” Garcia said.

“It's pretty difficult. A lot of the trucks are electronic now, and it's not like the old days where you can get in there and hotwire something, and off you go. It's pretty difficult, really it is,” tractor trailer drive Wayne Fluckiger said.

On top of that, tractor trailer drivers said it is not easy to maneuver these vehicles.

“It took me six months to learn how to drive a commercial vehicle,” Louis Butler said.

“If you're driving around a truck with somebody's name on the side of the truck and you know you took it, it's just how hard would it be to get caught,” Fluckiger said.