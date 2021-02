Crews closed down the Interstate so heavy equipment could be brought in to clean up the wreck in Susquehanna County.

LENOXVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash shut down part of Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County for hours.

According to PennDOT officials, the Southbound lanes of 81 between Lenox and Lenoxville were closed around 7:30 p.m. after two tractor-trailers collided.

One truck has front-end damage and the other flipped over on its side.