National help for local animal shelters

An animal rescue in Susquehanna County Is getting some unexpected fundraising help from a rescue group touring the country.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — It was more than dogs at Laura's Hope Rescue near Kingsley that were on the property on Monday. Volunteers and supporters were on hand to help kick off a virtual telethon via Facebook live.

Rescue owner Grace Benson says they've had great support, but their work never stops, and that requires money.

"We all put day in and day out. We rescue, sometimes, out of our own pockets. People need to start supporting and spay and neuter their pets."

The rescue in Susquehanna County was chosen to receive fundraising help from Jordan's Way, another nonprofit rescue crisscrossing the country and stopping at animal rescues in each state to raise awareness and try to empty the shelters, at least two shelters in each state, including Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County.

"They are 24 hours a day. They live and breathe this. It is so important to support your local rescues because they are in that grind every day outside rescuing these animals. And the costs of bringing them back to be able to be adopted is very expensive," said Kris Rotanda with Jordan's Way.

Friends of the shelter donated items like baskets to be raffled off to also help raise money.

"It's overwhelming, and I'm so grateful. I never expected it. My rescue is more than just rescuing dogs. We rescue people, and I'm very honored," said Benson.

The donations were pouring in online and in person, including a donation from 8-year-old Avery Dietrick of Pittston. Avery had a lemonade stand on Friday and raised $230 for the cause.

"Some dogs don't have homes, and dogs need to be treated well. I just think that no dog deserves to be treated badly," Avery said.

Donations from the four-hour fundraiser totaled over $23,000 to help the rescue continue its mission.