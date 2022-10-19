Larger-than-life Halloween display in Susquehanna County

The couple from Liberty Township welcomes any brave soul to walk around and check out their creations for free.

MONTROSE, Pa. — It's a head-turning sight along Route 29 in Liberty Township that only comes out in October.

"Even when there's no wind, they're still swinging."

Brian Wagner is talking about the life-sized creatures that fill his yard.

His wife Tammy comes up with the ideas and scours to find items to bring them to life.

The two make every piece of the display by hand.

"If you go to the store, you're going to see that specific creature or decoration everywhere. When we hand build it, it's something unique," said Brian.

From zombies to clowns and recreations of popular Halloween movie characters, the display grows every year.

Just one of the new creatures this year is a goblin sitting on top of the garage.

Halloween isn't just a holiday, it's a state of mind.

The time that it takes to hand-make each one of these creatures is a year-round effort.

"She's already talking on November first as we're putting stuff away like we could put stuff here over here," said Brian.

"Usually, in the winter, I'm downstairs in my home making things, and I just go all year. I usually run out of time. I don't get everything done that I'd like to get done," explained Tammy.

"By the fourth of July, the garage looks like a horror film exploded," said Brian.

To date, the Wagner's estimate there are more than 75 creations; it takes them two weeks to get everything put into place.

If you're feeling up for a good scare, enter if you dare.

"Anybody is welcome. Just pull off onto the yard, and you can walk through, take pictures," said Tammy.

"We'll have people walk around, and they'll have their arms folded up walking along the roadside because they don't want to walk in between the creatures, but they still have fun," said Brian.

The Wagner's will keep the display up until Halloween.

The display is free for the community to explore.