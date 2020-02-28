x
Hoops for the American Heart Association

Teachers and students hit the hardwood for a fundraiser.

HARFORD, Pa. — In Susquehanna County a happy game of hoops all to benefit children with heart problems.

Students and teachers from Mountain View Elementary School cheered on educators and sixth graders as they faced off in a basketball game.

It's a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

The school has been doing physical activities all month long and in the process raised $600 for the American Heart Association.