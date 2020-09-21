Sullivan County couple ties the knot in the hospital

A couple from Sullivan County who has been together for 22 years finally tied the knot last week.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — A couple from Sullivan County who has been together for 22 years finally tied the knot Friday.

Mike and Anna Potosky of Blossburg were married in a ceremony at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

The staff took a video of the wedding.

The Potosky's planned to get married before but had to put those plans on hold.

Then, Mike was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and admitted to the hospital.

Because of his declining health, they didn't want to put their wedding on hold any longer.