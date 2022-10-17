Student loan forgiveness application launches

Student loan forgiveness application site launches after beta test.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for people meeting certain criteria.

The plan has been met with mixed reactions and is being challenged multiple times in court. But many Bloomsburg University students who qualify for the relief are happy about the plan.

"I think it's a good idea. It's going to help a lot of people out because student loans, I feel like they are predatory. I know for myself I am paying just on interest, and I'm paying like $200 a month," Emily Backes said.

"I honestly think it is a good idea in some aspects just because of everything that happened with Covid and everything like that," Elise Bailey said.

"The cost of college has jumped, so anything that can help is greatly appreciated," Emily Shaffer said.

On Friday evening, the Department of Education started beta-testing the student debt relief website where people could submit applications. Following this soft launch, the site officially went live Monday.

According to the Department of Education, if you submit an application now during this trial period, you don't have to re-apply when the site officially launches.

A Department of Education Spokesperson tells Newswatch 16, "This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch."

"That's good to know. I didn't even know that. They said it was the beginning of October, so I have been waiting. I thought they were sending an email out, and I didn't get an email about it," Backes said.

Emily Shaffer already applied.

"My mom texted me, and she goes, hey, just apply for this, and it took two seconds. I hope that I get some loan forgiveness," Shaffer said.