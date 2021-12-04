Spring cleaning your life, not just your house

Spring is here, and that has many of us thinking about cleaning, not just their houses but their habits. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky has more.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The past year has brought many changes: not all of them good.

So, experts said many are focusing on spring cleaning their routines.

“As we’ve spent a year living through the pandemic now, a lot of people are taking a moment to take a step back and looking at other parts of their life as well," said Molly VandenBerg, a technology expert for Google.

Tech experts at Google said searches have shown people’s top priorities right now are: organization, sleep, exercise, and screen time.

“Recently a survey, 3 out of 5 parents said they had allowed more screen time for children. People have questions about how to combat that," said VandenBerg.

Those experts said when it comes to making changes for the better, there are some apps that can help, a lot of information online, too, but the most important thing is knowing exactly what your goals are when it comes to getting healthier and happier.

“People really are trying to stay on top of this, and they are coming to google with questions about this, like how to fall asleep quickly or how much screen time is too much as we plan for the year ahead,” added VandenBerg.