To mask or not to mask?

The CDC said people in counties with substantial or high COVID spread should wear masks indoors, but that's just a recommendation.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Tensions boiled at a school board meeting in Selinsgrove as parents debated about whether students should be wearing masks in class.

This, as Snyder County, is reporting substantial levels of Covid transmission.

Kelli Schaffer has a child in the district.

"It's hard to know because every other day the government, scientists change their minds, so I don't know what to do," said Schaffer.

Stores and restaurants in Selinsgrove are facing the same question.

The decision is ultimately left up to small businesses to enforce.

At Bot's Tavern, signs let customers know staff have their temperatures checked before they begin each shift.

"If customers and employees are vaccinated then we are not requiring masks, if they are not, then we would like them to wear it as they enter and exit the building and move around the restaurant," siad Michelle Reed, Bot's Tavern said.

38% of people who are eligible in Snyder County are fully vaccinated.

That's one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state

"The whole time it's been a little bit of a controversial issue but we have been following the guidelines that they have put in place here at Bot's, trying to keep everyone safe," said Reed.

Workers at Bella's Pizza who have gotten the shot are also allowed to take the mask off.

"It makes people feel more comfortable if they know that people bringing them things they're going to put in their mouth are vaccinated and they're not going to get sick," said Scott Siikanen, Bella's Pizza.

Students at nearby Susquehanna University are coming back to campus later this month.