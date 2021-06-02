Snyder County man sentenced following animal cruelty charges

Stahl faces four counts of animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced the sentencing of a Middleburg man following his conviction on animal cruelty and related offenses.

John Stahl, 55, faces four counts of animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.

Stahl's sentencing consists of four years probation, a fine of $1,400, 140 hours of community services, and approximately $33,000 in restitution.

The sentencing order also prohibits Stahl from owning or possessing any animals. He must divest any animals he currently owns by March 1.

A jury was selected for Stahl's case, but on the scheduled date for the trial, Stahl entered a plea deal.

Animals previously owned by Stahl were taken care of by Ashburn's Animals, Haven to Home, and the Sunbury Animal Hospital.