Shooting investigation centers on Conklin, NY

A heavy police presence continues Sunday evening at a home associated with the alleged shooter located in Conklin, New York.

CONKLIN, N.Y. — It's day two of a heavy federal police presence on this quiet street in Conklin, New York.

As the investigation continues following a mass shooting that killed ten people at a buffalo supermarket Saturday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is 18-year-old Payton Gendron this was his family's home, according to people in the neighborhood.

"There are warrants that will continue to be obtained both on the state and the federal levels will be looking at extensive digital platforms, computers, phones, cameras, and anything else that comes into play in this investigation," said Joseph A. Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Commissioner.

Police believe the suspect traveled more than 3 hours from here to buffalo to carry out the attack as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.

Those who call Broome County home, say they're trying to make sense of it all, "I'm in shock. I can't believe somebody drove three hours just to commit something like this. It was insane. So close to home too," said Keiko Cox-Graham, Binghamton.

But officials told the Associated Press the suspect had threatened a shooting before in 2021 at his high school graduation at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin.

Graduates of the school say they're devastated, "I get a text from my friend saying that it was someone local and they just graduated from where I went to high school. And I immediately just, I just stopped what I was doing. I was like, this isn't Conklin. Like this isn't us at all," said Sierra Storm, Conklin.

The school is flying its flag at half staff and in a statement school officials said it will be operating on a 2-hour delay schedule Monday and offering mental health services and counselors for students.

"There's no room for hate in Conklin. We're like, I grew up here. My dad grew up four houses literally up the street, safe and sound, and then this. This says this isn't us there's no room for hate and Conklin," said Storm.

To show support for the victims of the attack Sierra Storm decided to put a display supporting Buffalo along her fence.

"Each cup I was just like, just, I can't like this is the least I can do for their family and just thinking of like the victims and just constantly going through like it's just, it's so indescribable, but this whole time I was just thinking of the families," said Storm.