Three homes damaged in Shenandoah fire

A fire broke out in Schuylkill County around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A fire broke out in a home Saturday evening affecting two other homes in the block.

Fire officials say the fire started around 6:00 p.m. along West Oak Street in Shenandoah.

The home where the fire started saw the worst of the damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Two adults and four children lived in the home where the flames started. Their home has been deemed unlivable.

The neighboring middle home is also considered unlivable.

The furthest home from the flames sustained smoke damage and is still habitable.