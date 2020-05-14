Pottsville school leaders warn of hard times ahead balancing budgets

The school board voted to increase taxes on property owners, furlough teachers, and make full time staff part-time.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Pottsville Area School District said it may have to furlough more than a dozen teachers in an effort to balance its budget for the next school year.

School leaders said with COVID-19 putting the economy in a tailspin, school districts anticipate having to make even deeper cuts as there will most likely be a loss of education funding from the federal, state, and local levels.



“With the pandemic, it's anyone's guess what the losses could be from that,”

said Pottsville Area Superintendent Jeffrey Zwiebel.

As school districts across the country typically struggle each year to balance budgets, that process is expected to become even more painful.



“In my 30 years, I've never seen quite like this. If there's such a thing as a perfect storm this is for all school districts, not just in the Commonwealth of PA but across the country,” said Zwiebel.



Zwiebel is issuing this warning as his district is having to make tough calls to approve its budget for next year even without the full financial blowback from the pandemic.

The school board voted to increase taxes on property owners, tentatively furlough 15 teaching positions, and make 13 fulltime support staff part-time.

It is still considering cutting junior high and freshman sports but hopes the money can be found to save that.



“The hope is that we will come up with an alternative funding stream. We're currently working several avenues right now,” said Zwiebel.



People in Pottsville said it's already been difficult for schools district to educate students with everyone forced to stay home; they can't imagine what the future of education will look like once the financial impact of COVID-19 sets in.



“My son will be in fifth grade this year and he will not be able to have a normal school year, like any other kids, it's just a shame,” said Ashley Wawrzyniak.

"A, it's not going to be good, B, it'll years before we know how serious it will be,” said taxpayer Mike Weres.



The Pottsville Area School Board will take another vote on the proposed $39 million budget on June 16.