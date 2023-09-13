Celebrating a century of service in Pottsville

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree spoke with present members about the club's historic past and their plans for sticking around in the future.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Jerry Enders from Schuylkill Haven is decorating the Pottsville Zone, a restaurant and event space, for a special celebration.

"We're getting out all the memorabilia. We actually have a book here that started back in around 1928. There's photos (of the Lions Club)," he said.

Established in 1923, the Pottsville Lions Club is celebrating its 100th birthday.

Joe Mahalko, the club's treasurer, has been there for 50 of them.

"At that time, our membership, we were probably the largest Lions Club in the state of Pennsylvania, 225 members," said Mahalko.

Members have been dedicated to filling the gaps in their community since the beginning of their time in Pottsville.

"Many in the club purchased the first ambulance back in the 1920s," Enders said.

"In 1952, we actually formalized the Pottsville Lions Ambulance, which is how we really took off," said Mahalko.

The club started what is now the Schuylkill EMS and created annual events that families throughout Pottsville call a tradition.

Lifelong members like Enders say some things have changed for the better.

"We've gained a lot more ladies in the club, and everyone is in big support," Enders added.

But the number of supporters has dwindled.

"You have to ask people if they want to be involved. If you don't ask them, they won't get involved," said club member Richard Torpey.

Which is why Enders asked Bill Durbes to join the Lions Club a decade ago. And he's still one of the youngest members.

"Wishing that people of my age group and a little bit younger would participate because it's only benefiting our kids and society," said Durbes, the head of the club's fundraisers.

The club is calling on the community to help ensure the Pottsville Lions Club can celebrate again 100 years from now.

"When you look back and see what you accomplished, that's what gives you the drive, and people want to do this, and I think it will always be here," said member Daniel Murphy.