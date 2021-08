So far, there have not been any reports of major damage as a result of the suspected tornado in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service out of State College believes a tornado touched down in lower Schuylkill County Wednesday.

This video was taken by Kortnee Wagner in a valley near Hegins when a strong storm made it's way through.

So far, there have not been any reports of major damage as a result of the suspected tornado in Schuylkill County.