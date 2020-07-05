Proud to serve the community and all the moms

A fire company in Schuylkill County is showing love to all the moms out there by selling Mother's Day flowers.

MCADOO, Pa. — The sign outside the McAdoo Fire Company reads, "proud to serve our community." Based on its actions, it's proud to serve all the moms out there as well.

"it's a great honor for anybody to honor their mother whether they're alive or not here. Being able to get your mother something or honor her should be a true benefit to anybody right now," said McAdoo Fire Chief Robert Leshko.

For the first time, the fire company in this part of Schuylkill County is selling Mother's Day flowers. $5 dollars of every purchase goes back to the firehouse, with the remaining money going to Van Hoekelen Greenhouses right up the road. Due to the coronavirus, Van Hoekelen, which does business across the country, lost out on millions of dollars of sales. This helps offset those losses.

"It's really helped us as a company because we know we're not throwing them in the dumpster. We put nine months into growing these plants, even though in this situation with the cancellations, we can still have some smiles," Alex Van Hoekelen said.

The fire company says that due to safety restrictions, it's almost as if the drive-thru service has made the process of doing this easier.

"Most people love it. They don't even need to get out of their car. They pull right in, tell us what they want, we put it in their car, and they pull away."