Man arrested after shots fired in Pottsville

Police are investigating shots fired in Pottsville Tuesday afternoon.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police shut down several blocks West Market Street in Pottsville Tuesday afternoon as they tried to remove a man from an apartment building.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they heard gunshots in the area.

Those shots rang out around 1 p.m.

Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky told the Republican Herald a neighbor caught 37-year-old Andre L. Jackson on camera walking away from a car after firing a gun.

Wojciechowsky told the paper security camera footage from a home in the area shows Jackson talking to someone in a gray vehicle and chasing it down before two loud bangs are heard.

Police arrested Jackson from a Pottsville apartment.

"This will be the fourth time I've noticed that police have been called to that same address, and I'm talking police with guns, and they bring people out," said Kathleen Martin of Pottsville.

Martin watched as police tried to bring Jackson into custody.

She said, "They were drawing guns, and there was, I mean, there was one crouching behind a car across the street and telling everyone to stay off the sidewalk."

The Republican Herald reports a Pottsville resident showed police damage to their vehicle, and police removed part of a bullet from one door.

The alleged shooter faces endangerment, assault, and gun charges.