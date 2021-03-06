Flexer photography to close after 40 years

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice sat down with the owner, who spoke about all the memories captured over the years.

HOMETOWN, Pa. — Flexer Photography in Hometown, near Tamaqua, started as a dream, built on capturing quality pictures for people to enjoy for years to come.

But after 40 years, the business is closing its doors.

"I have done so much in my lifetime, that's why I keep saying it's, it's time, I'm done. I need to take a break," said Owner Barbara Flexer.

It was a hard decision, that was made one year earlier than planned.

15 years ago, Barbara took over the business, after losing her husband Neal to non-Hodgkin lymphoma in September of 2006.

"I always looked at it as it was his business," Flexer said. "It was his dream and I just jumped in and helped out wherever I was needed."

Since then Barbara and her two sons have worked to keep Neal's dream alive.

"It's time to move on and I feel that he's looking down on us and happy that we were able to continue for 15 years after he wasn't here," said Flexer.

Flexer Photography started in 1981, two years after Barbara and Neal got married.

"My husband was always interested in photography," Flexer said. "He had a Minolta 35mm camera when I met him... and I actually bought him his first professional camera. It was a Bronica 2 and a quarter camera.. that was his Christmas present, and naturally, I was always the guinea pig in plain English to be in the photos."

From there, Neal went on to shoot weddings eventually moving on to take senior portraits.

Over the years the business became well known.

Tony Miller has his kids' photos taken by Neal.

"My daughter had her graduation picture taken there and it was, they were very nice. And a lot of people that I know from the area have used them you know and 40 years of being in business, yeah there going to be hard to replace," said Tony Miller, of Barnesville.

"It's really been a pleasure working with all the people that we have had a chance to know," Barbara said.

Studio sessions will run through the end of July.