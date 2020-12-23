Schuylkill County Grinch spreads holiday cheer

Chris Wagoner's daughter recently pitched an idea to her dad. To stand on the corner outside their home in a Grinch costume and wave to people driving by.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — For a few hours every day until Christmas, beeps will echo through the air just off Route 54 near Barnesville, and cars passing by will be greeted by an infamous character.

"Everybody needs to smile more. Absolutely. With everything from the pandemic to the election, to the homeschooling. Everyone needs that extra smile and that's fine with me. I'll help," said Chris Wagoner, Barnesville.

Chris Wagoner's daughter recently pitched an idea to her dad.

To stand on the corner outside their home in a Grinch costume and wave to people driving by.

With Christmas just days away, they thought "hey, it could make people smile and maybe laugh a little bit, too." So far, it's been a hit.

"Yea, they're beeping or waving. They're pretty good. Good thing traffic is still flowing and no one is slowing down too much and causing any stir up or anything. A couple of videos and a couple of pictures. It's a good area," said Wagoner.

Up until Christmas, no matter what weather comes his way, Chris and his family will be on the corner of Route 54 and Grier Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. not far from Locust Lake State Park

"I'm out here trying to spread the joy," said Wagoner.

It turns out the Grinch isn't so bad after all.