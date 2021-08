A crash involving three cars slowed traffic Monday in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A crash involving three cars slowed traffic Monday in Schuylkill County.

One car was ended up on its roof after the crash.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. along Route 61 between Manheim Road and Dock Street in Schuylkill Haven.

Route 61 has since reopened after being closed in both directions for over an hour.