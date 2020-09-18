A new kind of pop-up retail in Schuylkill County

"Rush" will be providing food, drinks, merchandise and it's all mobilized.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — If you're traveling around Pottsville or Schuylkill County, you might start seeing a blue food truck pop up more frequently.

"Well, Rush is a pop-up experience," said Nicole Cicero, director of operations for Rush.

Some eager entrepreneurs have joined together to bring a new kind of retail to the area and it's called "Rush." It's considered new and hip, because everything is mobilized without one central location, so it's called a "pop-up experience."

Rush will be offering everything from breakfast, lunch, drinks, and even merchandise thanks to a fleet of mobile trailers.

"Oh, it's so needed," Cicero said. "The area has been very depressed and just putting that extra TLC into the city is going to make a huge difference."

Those who we spoke with tell Newswatch 16 that they hope more ideas like this come to fruition and they're glad some progress is being made around Schuylkill County.

"Honestly, it's a great idea," Shane White of Friedensburg said. "It's a good way to get some business. It's a versatile idea. It's definitely great to see the younger generation start to take hold and bring some life back to the area."