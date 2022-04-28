A lesson from Ukrainian college students

Penn State Schuylkill students shared a classroom with college students from Ukraine, learning from one another about the war in eastern Europe.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Ukrainian students finding refuge across western Europe found themselves in a classroom at Penn State Schuylkill on a Zoom call.

PSU students watched on a monitor as Ukrainian teenagers shared what it's like being a college student during the height of the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

“Students here at Penn State are able to understand from other students in Ukraine what they're going through, what they're seeing, what they're observing, what they're feeling, and how as university students, they navigate the difficulty of trying to do their studies," said Professor Matthew Kenenitz from Ukrainian Catholic University.

Kenenitz teaches Ukrainian students virtually from Schuylkill County and continued his classes as his Ukrainian students found sanctuary in Poland, Germany, and western Ukraine.

He organized this event to help clear any misconceptions American college students may have about the war.

“We always think we're guaranteed a tomorrow, and to hear from students in Ukraine who say they went to bed one night, woke up the next day we were in a war, you know anything can change," Kenenitz added.

This discussion helped PSU students like Maddy Meyer understand the severity of the situation in Ukraine.

“Getting to speak with them and learn about their mental health and see that it’s actually a big deal regardless of its prominence in the news. I see that it's still a problem, so I even have more sympathy," said junior Maddy Meyer.

Hearing the teenage perspective of Ukrainian students has inspired Meyer and her classmates to be a part of the solution despite being on the other side of the world.

“Now, I'd really like to send over either canned food, blankets, or anything for them."