A fire damaged a business Monday morning in Pike County.

DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — Flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Monday at the Forklift Cafe on Route 739 near Dingmans Ferry.

Pictures of the fire came from the Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Six other companies were called including one from New Jerse.

Firefighters say they found heavy flames in the kitchen that caused major damage to the building.