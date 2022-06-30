PennDOT warns: Impaired driving higher during holidays

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Whether you're heading home from the festival or party hopping this holiday weekend, PennDOT is reminding people not to get behind the wheel if they are under the influence.
PennDOT and Northeast Highway Safety held a news conference to discuss impaired driving on the roads and the waterways.
According to PennDOT, there were 136 alcohol-related crashes and 48 drug-related crashes this time last year.
Of those crashes combined, 10 were fatal.
