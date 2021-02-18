PennDOT proposes tolling on some local bridges

You may soon have to pay a toll to cross some bridges in Pennsylvania.
Three of the nine bridges on PennDOT's list are right here in our area.
They are:
The Nescopek Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County.
The Lehigh River Bridge on I-80 in Luzerne and Carbon Counties.
And the bridge on I-81 in Susquehanna County that stretches from New Milford to the New York border.
This is all part of PennDOT's "Major bridge p-3 initiative."
Officials say they chose bridges that require, "Significant funds to rehabilitate or replace..."
Tolling would cover those costs without jeopardizing other PennDOT projects.
Tolls would be collected electronically through E-ZPass or license plate billing.
PennDOT says it will be taking public comment on this proposal in the spring.