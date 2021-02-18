PennDOT proposes tolling on some local bridges

PennDOT is looking into making folks pay a toll on various bridges across the state.

You may soon have to pay a toll to cross some bridges in Pennsylvania.

Three of the nine bridges on PennDOT's list are right here in our area.

They are:

The Nescopek Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County.

The Lehigh River Bridge on I-80 in Luzerne and Carbon Counties.

And the bridge on I-81 in Susquehanna County that stretches from New Milford to the New York border.

This is all part of PennDOT's "Major bridge p-3 initiative."

Officials say they chose bridges that require, "Significant funds to rehabilitate or replace..."

Tolling would cover those costs without jeopardizing other PennDOT projects.

Tolls would be collected electronically through E-ZPass or license plate billing.