PA State System of Higher Education unanimously votes to potentially combine three local universities

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield are one of two groups of schools being looked at to combine.

In a news release from Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education Wednesday afternoon, it says the board unanimously agreed to continue on with a plan to combine some schools, "The System is exploring two possible combinations – California-Clarion-Edinboro and Bloomsburg-Lock Haven-Mansfield – and each integration would operate as a single accredited entity with a single leadership, faculty, enrollment management strategy, and budget while honoring local identity."

The release says the next step is to make a plan to present to the Board possibly in April 2021.

Then, that plan would be open for public comment for 60 days and updates would be given to members of the General Assembly.