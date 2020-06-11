A different kind of Thanksgiving

Organizers of the annual Thanksgiving dinner in Sunbury are taking a different approach this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Rhonda Fisher has spent her Thanksgiving in Sunbury for the past 21 years. She usually serves a free Thanksgiving dinner to more than 1,000 people at the Zion Lutheran Church, but because of capacity limits on indoor events due to COVID-19, Fisher will not be able to do that this year.

"I had actually attempted to write something for the newspaper and the public to reach out to say Thanksgiving won't be this year," Fisher said.

But as people reached out with ideas, she realized she could still do something on a smaller scale.

"Where there's a will, there's a way. All you need is a bunch of praying people, a little bit of faith, perseverance, and determination. It came together, and we will have Thanksgiving in Sunbury this year."

Fisher plans to cook Thanksgiving dinners at her home in Beaver Springs. She and a few helpers will package those meals at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Sunbury. They will serve the meals to people who live in high-rise buildings nearby.

"I was glad that I was able to be able to throw the meals together for the high rises, but the community was what was bothering me."

Fisher and her team will prepare brown-bag lunches and pass them out at Cameron Park starting at noon on Thanksgiving Day.

"We will have a bus there that we will have warm blankets, and we will have nonperishable food items and blessing bags to pass out. We will have a food truck there that we will be passing out brown-bag lunches."

Fisher and her team will be there rain or shine.