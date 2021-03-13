St. Patrick's Day celebration held in Shamokin

The event continues until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — One community held an inaugural St. Paddy's celebration - Shamokin hosted "Shenanigans on 8th Street" on Saturday afternoon.

The event was put together by the owner of The Covered Bridge Brewhaus and the Northumberland County Council for the Arts.

Organizers closed off a block of Eighth Street so that visitors could take in some live entertainment, enjoy some food, and enjoy some green beer.

With so many other communities canceling St. Paddy's parades, folks said it was nice to get out and celebrate their Irish heritage.

"This is progress for the area, and more events like this will draw people out and draw people into the communities," said Mike Shuler of Danville.