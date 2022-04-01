Advice for saving money at the grocery store

If you've been to a supermarket lately you've most likely paid more for your groceries.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you find yourself disappointed by rising prices at the supermarket, experts say you should not expect relief any time soon. Recently, the United States Department of Agriculture predicted the cost of groceries would continue to increase as much as 4%. That's on top of the higher prices we've seen this year.

"It's pretty crazy, but I guess you have to roll with the punches," Tara Dively said.

"There's not much you can do about it. I don't like it, but there's people worse off than me," Patti Kerstetter said.

Weis Markets hopes to lessen the blow for its customers by saving them as much money as possible.

"These Club Cards are going to help you save every time you shop," said Jaime Hynoski, community relations event management specialist for Weis Markets.

Hynoski encourages customers to get a Weis Club Card. With the card, people can save money on groceries and earn free items. E-coupons can be loaded onto the card.

"You can go on, click which coupons you want to use, and when you're at checkout, you simply give them your card, and those redemptions and offers come right off your order," Hynoski said.

With gas prices also high, you can save money at the pump while grocery shopping.

"For every $100 you spend on your Club Card, you get 10 cents off a gallon of gas. Last year, we helped our customers save millions of dollars just in their gas purchases," Hynoski said.

Patti Kerstetter of Richfield thinks grocery stores are doing the best they can.

"Yes, they do. I think they do. A lot of it's not in their control right now," Kerstetter said.

Hynoski also recommends buying store-brand products, in this case, the Weis brand. She says they are the same quality at a better price.