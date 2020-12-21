Salvation Army giveaway draws hundreds

The Shamokin-Coal Township Salvation Army is making sure families in the Coal Region have a Merry Christmas.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Vehicles were lined up for two blocks outside the Shamokin-Coal Township Salvation Army. They were all here for the annual Christmas distribution in Coal Township.

"We are trying to make sure that no child or family goes without for Christmas in the Shamokin/Coal Township/Mount Carmel area this Christmas," Judy Orner said.

Judy Orner is Director of Community Services for the Shamokin Coal Township Salvation Army. She says the organization helped more than 600 families this year, more than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event was done drive-through style.

"We did it with minimal people allowed in our building because of COVID. Of course, we are using the PPE, masks, gloves when we handle everything. Our applications were via the telephone this year," Orner said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by a few weeks ago when the Salvation Army raised money for hams for the Christmas drive. Nearly $15,000 was brought in.

"We are very blessed to live in a region where the community really does pull together and help each other out, and we are blessed to be able to give that out in return," Orner said.

People were grateful for the help. Jessica Scheiv's hours at work were recently cut.

"Very helpful to not just me but everyone. I know some people struggling. This really helps us out with food and gifts for the kids, and it's great," Jessica Scheiv said.

"Very happy. Thank God for people that can do this. It's really wonderful that people can do this," Debi Sock said.