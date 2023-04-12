Residents voice concerns over proposed plastic recycling plant

OAK PARK, Pa. — Residents in Northumberland County are concerned about a proposed plastic recycling plant.
Encina Development Group wants to build a billion-dollar facility in Point Township.
Folks shared their concerns about the proposal.
"At first, I thought that this was a good idea, plastics recycling sounds like an excellent plan. We're concerned about air pollution, water pollution, light pollution, noise pollution, traffic that will be brought to this area, which is a very rural area. We have a beautiful river here," said Sany Field of Save Our Susquehanna.
Residents were also concerned that the plant would be too close to the main source of drinking water.
