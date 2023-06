A lifeguard at the Crystal Pool discovered the man.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — In Northumberland County at Knoebels Amusement Resort, a spokesperson for the park says a man was found unresponsive at the Crystal Pool by a lifeguard.

The lifeguard and emergency workers at the park responded and treated the man, who was then transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

His identity and condition are not being released at this time.