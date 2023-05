Jose Colon pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman in Northumberland County in 2018.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A man in Northumberland County has admitted to murder charges.

During his arraignment, Colon said he killed Kasandra Ortiz because he was on drugs and wanted more from her.

He also asked for the death penalty during that arraignment.

Colon also faces charges for a 2018 standoff with Shamokin police.

His sentencing hearing for the murder is scheduled for September.