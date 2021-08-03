Deadly fire in Northumberland County

The fire started at a garage in Coal Township, near Shamokin Monday morning.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — One man has died after a fire Monday morning in Northumberland County.

It happened at a garage off West Chestnut Street in Coal Township, near Shamokin.

A neighbor took pictures of the smoke and flames around 7:15 a.m.

Firefighters say the man who lived there was inside the garage working on his motorcycles.

Crews were able to put out the fire within about 20 minutes, but the man did not make it out of the garage.

State police fire marshals are trying to figure out what started the fire.