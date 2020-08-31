Body of soldier welcomed home

The body of 21-year-old Airman 1st Class Derrick Horne was transported back to his hometown of Hughesville.

MONTANDON, Pa. — It was an emotional day for many in central Pennsylvania. Dozens of people gathered to see the body of Airman 1st Class Derrick Horne returned to his hometown of Hughesville.

"He was a fun-loving kid, he loved with all of his heart. He would do anything for anybody. If you were hurting, he would always try to cheer you up or find a way to make you forget about hurting," said Derrick's godmother Joyce Ryder.

State police escorted Horne's body from the Virginia border all the way to Lycoming County. Veterans and people close to the family joined the escort near Montandon.

"We wanted to honor our serviceman that had fallen and not knowing Airman 1st Class Derrick Horne at all, I look at it like honoring a fellow service member," said Army veteran Kevin Bittenbender.

"He is a veteran, he is a soldier and that's what keeps America going and anytime we can support a soldier and his family that's what we will do," said Officer Erdos of Muncy.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that this was supposed to be a small observance of the motorcade but when word got out, dozens of people said they were coming for the ride along.

"Within the last 48 to 72 hours, it has grown to something that you just didn't expect," said Ryder.

Cars, Jeeps, and motorcycles followed the motorcade down Route 147 North towards Lycoming County.

"We are just basically falling into the escort and again to pay tribute to Airman 1st Class Derrick Horne and to his family and to show his family that they are not alone in their mourning," said Bittenbender