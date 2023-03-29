Troopers respond to 'swatting' incident at high school

Reports of an active shooter inside Catasauqua High School in Allen Township came in Wednesday morning.

CATASAUQUA, Pa. — Reports of an active shooter in a high school in Northampton County brought a strong response from state police.

Troopers got a call around 8 a.m. Wednesday reporting an active shooter inside Catasauqua High School in Allen Township.

Several state police units responded within minutes, cleared the school, and determined there was no shooter inside, and the call was a hoax.

State police and local and federal investigators are looking into the matter.

Troopers said they will continue to have a visible presence at schools throughout the region for the rest of the school year.