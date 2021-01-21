New vice president sparks conversations on college campuses

Kamala Harris is the new vice president, making history for women and people of color and sparking many conversations on college campuses.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It is history in the making. America has its first female vice president: a woman of color.

"I am so elated for this moment to have arrived, and I know so many people are just grateful to be at this moment in history," said Dr. Shavonne Shorter of Bloomsburg University.

The students and professors at Bloomsburg University say it is what they are talking about right now, both in and out of class.

"I think for the political climate and social climate we're in, having a person of color, a woman person of color, is really meaningful. It means more than just her politics, that face for younger people looking up to her can say 'that person looks like me,'" said graduate student Sonya Kedarnath.

What does this mean for women and specifically women of color? Some say an entire class could be dedicated to those kinds of questions.

"I think it's a huge game-changer for how we teach and how we learn because the history books right now show all men until her, and I think it inspires a whole generation of young women to show them exactly where they will one day be," said Dr. Shorter.